On August 26, two gamers were killed and 13 other people were injured during a shooting at the Jacksonville Landing GLHF gaming bar and Chicago Pizza.

911 calls were released Monday by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. One of which is from a victim who details to the 911 dispatcher that he was shot in the shin and he was hiding out under the CSX building:

The other call is from someone who is calling on the behalf of a victim who was shot in the buttocks. The man tells the 911 dispatcher that the victim is alert but there is both an entry and exit wound. The 911 dispatcher talks the man through trying to stop the bleeding and stays on the phone until help arrives.

