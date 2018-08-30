On August 26, two gamers were killed and 13 other people were injured during a shooting at the Jacksonville Landing GLHF gaming bar and Chicago Pizza.

911 calls were released Monday by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. One of which is from a victim who details to the 911 dispatcher that he was shot in the shin and he was hiding out under the CSX building:

The other call is from someone who is calling on the behalf of a victim who was shot in the buttocks. The man tells the 911 dispatcher that the victim is alert but there is both an entry and exit wound. The 911 dispatcher talks the man through trying to stop the bleeding and stays on the phone until help arrives.

READ MORE EA to contribute $1 million to victims of Jax Landing mass shooting, will host livestream event

READ MORE JFRD: Chicago Pizza not properly permitted to have game room area, shooting could have been avoided

READ MORE Comfort dogs visit Jacksonville 911 call center after deadly mass shooting

PHOTOS: One day after the Jacksonville Landing mass shooting during a Madden gaming tournament
01 / 10
The area around Chicago Pizza and GLHF Gaming Bar is still roped off by police. Just one day ago 11 people were injured and two were killed when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
02 / 10
Some places around the landing seem untouched by the events that took place just one day ago. Two people were killed, 11 were injured in the scuffle when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament at The Landing.(Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
03 / 10
The area around Chicago Pizza and GLHF Gaming Bar is still roped off by police. Just one day ago 11 people were injured and two were killed when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
04 / 10
The area around Chicago Pizza and GLHF Gaming Bar is still roped off by police. Just one day ago 11 people were injured and two were killed when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
05 / 10
The area around Chicago Pizza and GLHF Gaming Bar is still roped off by police. Just one day ago 11 people were injured and two were killed when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
06 / 10
Media has descended on Jacksonville from all over the world to cover the mass shooting which took the lives of two gamers and injured 11 more. A lone gunman began shooting at the Chicago Pizza and GLHF at the Landing. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
07 / 10
The iconic front of The Landing. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
08 / 10
The area around Chicago Pizza and GLHF Gaming Bar is still roped off by police. Just one day ago 11 people were injured and two were killed when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
09 / 10
Bill Nelson spoke to the media at the Landing just one day after a mass shooting took place there. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
10 / 10
The area around Chicago Pizza and GLHF Gaming Bar is still roped off by police. Just one day ago 11 people were injured and two were killed when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
© 2018 WTLV