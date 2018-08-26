The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office believes the suspect shooter in the Jacksonville Landing shooting to be David Katz, 24.

The suspect in the Jacksonville Landing mass shooting is allegedly from the Baltimore-area and federal agents are searching a home in that area, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The suspect began shooting at a Madden Football video game tournament at the Jacksonville Landing. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed that the suspect was dead and no outstanding suspects are being sought.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told First Coast News that three people were dead and 11 others were injured.

The Associated Press released that the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

