JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Lawyers hired by survivors of The Jacksonville Landing mass shooting announced Tuesday that they will file a lawsuit in response to Sunday's incident, in which two people were killed and several others were injured. The shooter also died.

Lawyers Tim Moran, Matt Morgan and James Young with the law firm of Morgan & Morgan said they'll be filing a negligence lawsuit, alleging that the event should have had higher levels of security.

"This is not the time in America for bare-bones security or even worse, no security at all," Morgan said. "We must demand more."

The shooting happened at a Madden video game tournament at GLHF Game Bar, inside Chicago Pizza. People from all over the country -- including the two deceased victims and the shooter -- traveled to Jacksonville to attend the ESports event.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a total of 11 people were also injured, 9 of them from gunshot wounds.

"We are of the opinion that this could have been prevented had there been the proper security measures," Morgan said.

Morgan highlighted security concerns that surround The Landing following the 2017 Art Walk shooting. He also said their law office across the street from The Landing was shot at two months ago.

"Proper security measures can be a significant cost for business owners and organizers, but the safety of Americans should always come first before any cost consideration for businesses and event organizers," he said. "It must always be people over profits, always."

The lawyers didn't identify the defendants or the plaintiffs in the case, or say exactly when this week the suit will be filed.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2018 WTLV