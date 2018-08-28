JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Morgan and Morgan is holding a press conference Tuesday morning to announce a lawsuit filed on behalf of one of the Jacksonville Landing shooting victims. It marks the first lawsuit after the shooting.

The mass shooting, which claimed the lives of two people, happened Sunday during a Madden tournament hosted by EA Sports. JSO said a total of 11 people were also injured, two of which didn't suffer from gunshot wounds. The shooter died at the scene after turning the gun on himself, JSO said.

The press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

The identity of the victim hasn't been released.

At this time, no other details were released.

