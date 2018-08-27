Elijah "Truboy" Clayton was one of the two men killed in the Jacksonville Landing mass shooting which took place on Sunday.

His family spoke after a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office press conference on Monday:

“As you all can imagine, we are devastated by yet another senseless act of gun violence. Every person who has stood in this position has said they never thought this would happen to their family, and we are no different," said Elijah's cousin Brani Pettijohn.

"Elijah is loved by many, in addition to who you see here, he has six brothers, and three sisters, a loving grandmother, aunts, uncles, great aunts and uncles friends and of course his gamer community.

Elijah’s family wants you to know he was a good man, he did not believe in violence. He never even had a fist fight. He loved football and of all the video games he could play he settled and mastered Madden. He made a good living, gaming and saved his earnings so he could afford to go to college to continue his education.

My cousin has to bury her first born and it is just as terrible as that sounds.

Our family has been forever changed. Nothing with ever replace the love we have for Elijah. There is a hole that will never be filled. So at this moment, we ask for privacy."

The Clayton family has not made burial arrangements at this time and ask that all inquiries be made to an email which was set up for that purpose: Elijahclayton818@gmail.com.

