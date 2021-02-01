North Florida Land Trust asks for community support in effort to purchase, preserve islands off Intracoastal

The North Florida Land Trust has one year to raise $350,000 to purchase the area known as the "Small Islands" off Butler Boulevard in Jacksonville Beach.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A group of islands once slated for development could be up for conservation if a local non-profit raises enough money in a year's time to purchase the property just north of Butler Boulevard in Jacksonville Beach.

The North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) is asking for community buy-in as part of an effort to purchase 245 acres of small flatwood islands and salt marsh, with the goal of raising $350,000 by early 2022.

"We want to protect them. That's the bottom line," said Jim McCarthy, President of NFLT. "This is a type of community conservation in that it's in an urban area, it's in a community, and there are distinct advantages for those folks who are right there."

The property borders neighborhoods like The Sanctuary and Marsh Landing in Jacksonville Beach, and McCarthy said protecting the area would benefit people nearby when it comes to flood prevention.

"Here's an opportunity for us to really impact a large number of folks directly," he said.

Once slated for development, Small Group, LLC purchased the area at a price of $3.9 million to build homes on the islands, according to NFLT.

Following public outcry, McCarthy said NFLT now has the opportunity to buy the land and create 1,200 acres of contiguous protected land on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway.

"I'm hoping that the folks will step forward, particularly those that are affected directly in that community," he said. "Both The Sanctuary and the folks at Marsh Landing are affected directly by this property."

Responding to questions of whether the land could be developed at all, to begin with, and why the purchase is necessary, McCarthy said developing the area is far from impossible.

"This is one of those properties where you would never think that something could happen in this area," he said. "And yet time and time again, we've seen something has happened and its damaged our environment."