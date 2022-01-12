Yes, Lakeshore Middle was on lockdown, but no threat was found

Duval Schools says the school remains on code yellow as a precaution the rest of the school day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Duval County Schools has determined there is no threat on campus at Lake Shore Middle. Online rumors are circling about a weapon on campus or a suspicious person.

This comes a day after several Georgia schools faced hoax threats. Let's verify what we know at this time.

QUESTION: Was a rifle or a suspicious person found on campus at Lake Shore Middle in Jacksonville?

ANSWER: No. However, police are on scene due to reports of a suspicious person earlier in the day.

Our source today is Duval County Public Schools communication team. In an email to parents on Thursday morning, they wrote "Hello Lakeshore Middle Families, this is Duval County Public Schools calling with an update to the situation at your school. All students and staff are safe. Again, all students and staff are safe, and the code red has been reduced to a code yellow.

Police have thoroughly searched the campus and have concluded that there is no current threat to the school. However, the school will remain on code yellow for the remainder of the day and police will continue to monitor the campus.

Because of the lockdown, some students were held on buses until the police determined that the campus was safe. Those students are now being cleared to enter the building and go to class.

The original lockdown was called as a result of a report of a suspicious person who may have been armed and who may have walked onto campus. Our school will always take the steps necessary to ensure student and staff safety, which is why we put the school on code red as a result of this report. Again, this report was not substantiated and there is no current threat to the school."

We spoke with Laureen Ricks, Director of Strategic Communications with DCPS. She said no threat was found at the school, but the school will remain in code yellow for the remainder of the school day out of precaution.

Code yellow means students and staff are limited to essential movement only, class continues behind locked doors.

The incident comes just a day after multiple schools in Southeast Georgia were put on lockdown for similar threats. Upon investigation, all reports of potential shooters in Baldwin, Burke, Chatham, Coffee, Early, Glynn, Lowndes, Muscogee, Toombs, Ware, and Wayne counties were found to likely be pranks calls, officials said.