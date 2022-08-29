Lakesha Burton cancels Monday's debate with Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters

Burton says she doesn't think the F.O.P. debate was designed to be impartial, Waters says her withdrawal is a "a slap in the face to our officers."

Jacksonville Sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton has pulled out of tonight's debate with T.K. Waters scheduled to take place in front of members of the Fraternal Order of Police, according to her campaign manager, Marlo Zarka.

"I do not feel the event was designed to ensure an impartial forum where a truly transparent discourse can happen," Burton said.

Burton's campaign manager Zarka added, "We have not received any official clarification the terms of the debate or the process of the program and participants."

The purpose of the debate is for the police union is to decide which candidate it will endorse. That endorsement will possibly be released by the end of the week.

The FOP disagrees with Burton's claim, "The candidates were given the format of the debate at the same time via text message, phone call and email. For the Burton campaign to insinuate the FOP has not been transparent during this process is a blatant lie."

The debate is still happening, according to FOP.

In a statement to First Coast News from Waters' campaign manager, Waters said:

"It is a shame that my opponent has chosen to dodge a debate hosted by the very men and women the next Sheriff will be charged with leading. This last minute withdrawal is nothing more than a slap in the face to our officers by Lakesha Burton, coming less than 24 hours after she called for more debates. It’s now clear that Burton is more interested in participating in political stunts than participating in dialogue with the men and women she seeks to lead.

I look forward to sharing my vision for the future of the agency with the Fraternal Order of Police and will continue to fight hard for every vote through November 8th."

In a series of tweets the FOP commented on Burton's cancellation:

"Candidate T.K. Waters wants to answer the questions and concerns submitted by our members. It’s unfortunate Lakesha Burton has decided to cancel at the same time she is calling for three more public debates with T.K. Waters.

To be clear, the Fraternal Order of Police obtained a professional moderator, Kent Justice, for this debate.

We encourage our members to attend the debate and listen to T.K. Waters answer your concerns."

Burton issued a statement at 11:16 a.m. Monday: