The police department sent out the update just before 7 p.m.

LAKELAND, Fla — The missing woman Lakeland police were searching for has been found.

Lakeland police said 53-year-old Heather Walker has been found. The police department tweeted the update just before 7 p.m.

At the time that Walker went missing, she was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Summer Landing Drive.