Lakeland police: Shooters' car believed found; 11th person identified hurt

The police chief said his detectives have several strong leads on the suspected gunmen, but no arrests have been made.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police say they likely have the car involved in Monday night's mass shooting that involved multiple gunmen and injured 11 people.

Police Chief Sam Taylor during a news conference Tuesday morning that a man came to the hospital late Monday and officers were able to determine he had been hurt in the shooting, bringing the total number of people hurt from 10 to 11. His injuries were relatively minor, Taylor added.

Two men still remain in critical condition — one was shot in the abdomen and the other was shot in the face/jaw, according to Taylor. The man shot in the face has been transported to Tampa General Hospital for further treatment, the chief said.

The other nine individuals all had non-life-threatening injuries and Taylor said they will likely be released sometime Tuesday.

While the search for the gunmen is ongoing, Taylor said the agency has a "high level of confidence" the shooters' car has been found. Taylor added the car still needs to be fully processed at the lab.

Taylor said detectives have a few "very promising leads" about more than one of the shooters. He reiterated the agency believes there were at least four people inside the car at the time of the shooting, two of whom were shooting.

It's believed the gunmen are from Polk County but not from Lakeland.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street. A dark blue four-door Nissan with a temporary tag pulled up to where at least 11 men were gathered. The windows rolled down as the gunmen opened fire.

Taylor reiterated there was a large quantity of marijuana found at the scene that was packaged for sale. However, he did not go as far as to say the agency believed drugs were a factor in the shooting.

"This is something that doesn't happen in Lakeland," Taylor said Monday. "I've been here 34 years, and I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time."

No weapons were found at the scene of the shooting, but police say a rifle was located in one of the cars that transported an injured man to the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 911 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS. A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help lead to the arrest of any of the gunmen.