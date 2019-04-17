LAKE CITY, Fla. — More than just walking around money. There's $40,000 sitting in an account that Lake City administrators say is turning out to be a mystery to identify.

“I’ve never come across anything like this, it’s unique,” city manager Joe Helfenberger says.

Proving to be a real mystery for those in Lake City. Helfenberger says he was made aware of the account a few weeks ago, but it has been sitting idle for years. Predating Helfenberger by more than a decade we turned to assistant city manager Grayson Cason for more insight.

“It was many city managers ago," Cason said. "Many city council members, different police chiefs."

The City knows that money came from a police case — just not sure which one. Confiscated for some reason. Then the paperwork piled-up and the money was never returned or turned over to the city. So there it sat in a non-interest earning account and continues.

“Until the police department can provide the information, that money is going to be there. It’s not going anywhere,” Cason said.

Cason said there are folks looking through records, but it’ll take a court order before the money is released and potentially added to the Lake City Police Department budget.

First Coast News spoke with the Lake City Police Department. They said they do not have any immediate plans for the money, but once it’s released it’ll go into a fund which could be used for crime prevention.