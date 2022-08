Abigail Solei Law was last seen Saturday around 1 p.m. If you have seen her, please call 386-752-4343.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A 16-year-old is missing from Lake City as of Saturday afternoon.

Lake City Police are asking for help finding Abigail Law, who they say left 439 Southwest Michigan Street at 1 p.m. Saturday.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, black shorts and gold flip flops.

She is 5'2 and 16 years old with blonde hair and brown eyes.