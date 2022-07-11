Lake City teen shot in leg Sunday night, does not know where shots came from

The 15-year-old told police they were walking down the street when they heard gunfire, and did not know who fired the gun.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A 15-year-old in Lake City was shot in the leg Sunday night. The victim told deputies they were walking down NE Fairview Street when they heard gunfire, according to the Lake City Police Department.

First aid was given to the victim who was taken tot the emergency room by EMS, LCPD said.