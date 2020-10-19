Lake City police warn of phone scam: Caller threatens to shut off electricity with FPL unless you pay

The person then said their electricity would be shut off in 30 minutes unless they pay, police said.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is warning the public of a potential phone scam where someone threatens to shut off your electricity with Florida Power and Light.

Police say on Oct. 16, they were told someone received a phone call from someone claiming to work for FPL. The person then said their electricity would be shut off in 30 minutes unless they pay, police said.

The person on the phone gives three options to choose from then redirectss to a female operator, police said.

The individual told police when they said they didn't have service with FPL, they got disconnected. When they tried calling the number back, a woman answers and said their number was "scammed," police said.

Internet searches of the telephone number also showed it as a "robocaller."

Lake City Police say there are steps you can take to prevent yourself from being a victim to robocalls, like register your number with the National Do Not Call Registry at www.donotcall.gov.

“We want our citizens to be aware of potential scams and to always report them to us if they believe a scam is happening in our community.” Stated Dr. Argatha Gilmore, Chief of Police. "See something, say something. Doing this helps us prevent crimes, gives us leads to follow, which can lead to the arrest of those who cause harm in our community.”