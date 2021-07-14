Lake City Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Jeanette D. Herndon Casanova was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on NW Wayne Place, wearing black pants and a black McDonald's crew shirt.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jeanette D. Herndon Casanova was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1457 NW Wayne Place, police said. She left the home wearing black pants and a black McDonald's crew shirt.

No photo of Jeanette was available, but First Coast News is working to obtain a photo to help the community locate the missing teen.

Jeanette is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 216 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.