Lake City Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing 15-year-old boy.
Adrian Johnson was last seen Monday night at 10:30 in the area of Northeast Aberdeen Avenue in Lake City, according to a news release from police. He was wearing a black, white and red jacket and blue jean shorts, the release says.
Adrian is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Adrian or who knows where he is located is urged to call the Lake City Police Department immediately at 386-752-4343, or dial 911.