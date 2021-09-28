Lake City Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Adrian Johnson was last seen Monday night at 10:30 in the area of Northeast Aberdeen Avenue in Lake City wearing a black, white and red jacket and blue jean shorts.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing 15-year-old boy.

Adrian Johnson was last seen Monday night at 10:30 in the area of Northeast Aberdeen Avenue in Lake City, according to a news release from police. He was wearing a black, white and red jacket and blue jean shorts, the release says.

Adrian is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.