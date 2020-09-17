Lake City Police searching for missing, endangered man

The Lake City Police Department says 24-year-old Andrew Rachal was last seen at 770 SW Symphony Loop wearing a black shirt and black pants.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a man they say is missing and endangered.

Police say 24-year-old Andrew Rachal was last seen at 770 SW Symphony Loop, Building 14, Apartment 207. That address is in the Windsong Apartments in Lake City, according to Google Maps.

Rachal was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, according to a news release. Police say they do not know which direction he is traveling.

Rachal is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.