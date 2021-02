The teen is described as being 5'11, 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is searching for missing 16-year-old Tyler McCormick.

McCormick was last seen Saturday around 3:10 p.m. at 2938 West US Highway 90 in Lake City.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and red athletic shorts.

The teen is described as being 5'11, 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.