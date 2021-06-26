Lake City police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Raniyah Nicole Robinson was last seen Saturday around 10:30 a.m. at 406 Northwest Madison Street.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Raniyah Nicole Robinson was last seen Saturday around 10:30 a.m. at 406 Northwest Madison Street.

She is 5’09, 200 pounds with Black hair and brown eyes.

Police say it is unknown what Robinson was wearing at the time she went missing.

Robinson was last seen getting into a white SUV with dark tinted windows and an unknown license plate.

Police don't have any information on who she left with or where she might be headed.