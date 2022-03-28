Lake City police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

He was last seen wearing a gray camo jacket and mint green pants, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police say Qui’mhan C Higgins was last seen Monday at 4 p.m. at 1335 SW Zesty Cir Apt 104 in Lake City, where he lives.

Police say he left the address listed above in an unknown direction of travel.

Higgins is described by police as being Black, having black hair and brown eyes, and standing five feet and eight inches tall. He weighs about 140 pounds.