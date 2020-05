LAKE CITY, Fla — The Lake City Police Department wants the community's help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Christian Chamberlain was last seen Tuesday wearing a white T-shirt, blue jean pants and black tennis shoes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. He weighs 140 pounds.

He was seen carrying a black or grey backpack. Police said he may be heading to Gainesville.