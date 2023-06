The Lake City Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Rakhiya L Wilson. Rakhiya is 5'3" with black hair and brown eyes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Rakhiya L Wilson. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie jacket with unknown color shorts. Rakhiya is 5'3" with black hair and brown eyes.

Rakhiya might be riding in a grey 2016 Chrysler 200 with Florida plate BC59AC. The car has a faulty passenger side headlight, according to police.