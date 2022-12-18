Lake City Police search for missing man

Lake City Police are asking for help locating 65-year-old Jeffrey Loureston Petush who was last seen on Saturday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking for help locating 65-year-old Jeffrey Loureston Petush.

Petush was last seen near Willow Creek Assisted Living Facility located at 507 NW Hall of Fame Drive. He left the facility around 2 p.m. on Saturday, wearing a green sweatshirt with green sweatpants. Petush will likely be using a motorized wheelchair, officials said.