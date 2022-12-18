Lake City Police search for missing man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking for help locating 65-year-old Jeffrey Loureston Petush.
Petush was last seen near Willow Creek Assisted Living Facility located at 507 NW Hall of Fame Drive. He left the facility around 2 p.m. on Saturday, wearing a green sweatshirt with green sweatpants. Petush will likely be using a motorized wheelchair, officials said.
He has gray hair and blue eyes, stands at about 5'10 and weighs 190 lbs. If you see Petush, please call police right away at (386) 752-4343 or dial 911.