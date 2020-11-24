Lake City Police warn Thanksgiving post on Facebook was fake

The department said the Facebook post was not written or approved by the department and has been reported to Facebook.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is warning the public that a photo about Thanksgiving gatherings that appeared to be from the department's Facebook page is fake.

The department said on Tuesday the Facebook post was not written or approved by the department and has been reported to Facebook. The LCPD said it will continue to monitor its Facebook and asks the community not to share the post.

First Coast News attempted to find the post in question, but it appears to have been deleted. The department did not disclose any more specifics about the post.

The department full statement says against the post says:

"On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at approximately 2:30 p.m. the Lake City Police Department was made aware of a fraudulent Facebook post. This posting is a shared photo referencing Thanksgiving gatherings and appears as a Facebook post from the Official Lake City Police Department Facebook Page.

This posting was not written or approved by LCPD. It has been reported to Facebook. We will continue to monitor this posting and Facebook.