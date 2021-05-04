Lake City police officer diagnosed with lymphoma; community raises funds to help

Lake City Police Officer Taylor Sapp was diagnosed with lymphoma, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched to support her medical and living expenses.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — An online fundraiser for a Lake City Police Department officer diagnosed with cancer is raising money to support her while she "kicks cancer's butt."

According to the GoFundMe campaign description, 23-year-old Taylor Sapp was diagnosed with lymphoma and is taking some time from serving her city while she recovers. Sapp is described as a "loving daughter, sister and friend" who has accomplished many of her goals in life and is well on her way to knocking out her other goals.

The Lake City Police Department shared the GoFundMe campaign on its Facebook page, saying the funds raised with help Sapp cover her medical and living expenses while she recovers "so she can get back to doing what she loves."