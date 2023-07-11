x
Lake City police looking for missing 17-year-old boy

Police say Eric Ansel was last seen leaving Partnership for Strong Families in Lake City.
Credit: LCPD
Eric Ansel

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old boy last seen in the area of W Duval St.

Police say Eric Ansel was last seen leaving Partnership for Strong Families, located at 971 W Duval St. Lake City, on Tuesday at approximately 5 p.m.

 Ansel was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans.

Police say Ansel left in an unknown direction of travel, on foot; his destination is unknown at this time

If you have information, call police at (386) 752-4343 or dial 9-1-1.

