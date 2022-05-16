Lake City Police looking for missing 15-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old boy last seen Monday.
Police say Delquan Baker was last seen at approximately 4 a.m. wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, and black pants, police say.
Baker exited a vehicle in the area of W US HWY 90 and NW Real Terrace and began walking in an unknown direction.
Police say he does not have any relatives or friends in the area.
Police say he is five feet and seven inches tall, approximately 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.