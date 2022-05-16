Lake City Police looking for missing 15-year-old

Police say Delquan Baker was last seen at approximately 4 a.m. wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, and black pants, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old boy last seen Monday.

Police say Delquan Baker was last seen at approximately 4 a.m. wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, and black pants, police say.

Baker exited a vehicle in the area of W US HWY 90 and NW Real Terrace and began walking in an unknown direction.

Police say he does not have any relatives or friends in the area.