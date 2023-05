Police say Kenya Denson was last seen at approximately 12:30 a.m. in Lake City wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen early Monday morning.

Police say Kenya Denson was last seen at approximately 12:30 a.m. in Lake City wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. At the time of the report, her direction of travel remains unknown.

LCPD says the girl is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.