Lake City Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Police say Alydia Hawkins was last seen in the area of 1884 SW Grandview Street in Lake City.
She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, brown pajama pants with woodchucks on them and black Puma slides, police say.
Officials say Hawkins is endangered and possibly a runaway.
She is described as being 5-feet and 7-inches tall, having black hair, weighing 129 pounds and having brown eyes.
If spotted, call police immediately at 386-752-4343 or dial 911.