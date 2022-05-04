Lake City Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, brown pajama pants with woodchucks on them and black Puma slides, police say.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Alydia Hawkins was last seen in the area of 1884 SW Grandview Street in Lake City.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, brown pajama pants with woodchucks on them and black Puma slides, police say.

Officials say Hawkins is endangered and possibly a runaway.

She is described as being 5-feet and 7-inches tall, having black hair, weighing 129 pounds and having brown eyes.