Lake City Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Thursday night.

Police say Trystian Fluellen, 15, was last seen around 8 p.m. near the Cedar Park Apartments in Lake City, Florida.

Fluellen is 5-feet-10-inches, 200 pounds, has red and black hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jogging pants with a pink heart on the side. She was not wearing any shoes at the time.

At this time, police are not sure what direction Fluellen is traveling in. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 386-7524343 or dial 911.

