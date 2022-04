He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and no shoes, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is searching for a missing 22-year-old man.

Police say Timothy Adrian McComb left a facility located in Lake City, FL. They did not specify what kind of facility.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and no shoes, police say.

LCPD says he was last seen in the area of Bascom Norris Drive and Boone Glen.