Local News

Lake City police looking for 3 missing teens

Police say Silas Markwich, 16, Brice Menard, 14, and Emily Morise, 17, were last seen Wednesday.
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is looking for three teens last seen at Meridian Behavioral Healthcare.

Police say Silas Markwich, 16, Brice Menard, 14, and Emily Morise, 17, were last seen Wednesday at approximately 3 p.m.

Markwich and Menard were both last seen wearing a colorful hoodie, black pants and black shoes. Morise was last seen wearing a gray Michigan hoodie with gray pants and black and white converse shoes  

At the time of the report, their direction of travel remains unknown.

