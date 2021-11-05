x
Lake City Police looking for missing 16-year-old boy

Police say Dazarin E Johnson was last seen at his residence with his mother, located at Windsong Apartments.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old last seen Thursday.

Police say Dazarin E Johnson was last seen at his residence with his mother, located at Windsong Apartments.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jean pants with a pair of Jordan sneakers. Police say he could be in the area of Putnam and Ermine however his current location is unknown.

Police say he is 5-feet and 4-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has black hair.

If seen please CALL police immediately at 386-752-4343 or dial 9-1-1.

