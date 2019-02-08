The Lake City Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl said to be traveling towards the Live Oak area in an unknown vehicle.

Police said that Alyssa Ann-Marie Johns was last seen at the intersection of SW Bascom Norris Drive and Sisters Welcome Road in Lake City.

Johns is five feet one inch, weighs 213 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police at 386-752-4343 or dial 911.

Lake City Police Department