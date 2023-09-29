Lake City officer Corporal Tim Parisi has died

Lake City police are escorting Parisi home Friday. They estimate he will arrive in Lake City at 11 p.m. and hope the community will line the streets in support.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department Detective Corporal Tim Parisi died Friday, the department has announced.

He was taken to the hospital Tuesday, after a medical emergency at a training conference.

Parisi took his final breath Friday afternoon.

Police are escorting Parisi home to Lake City Friday night.

LCPD will post updates on where the police escort is throughout the night on their Facebook page, linked here.

They are taking I-75 North to US Highway 90, driving east on US Highway 90 before heading south on Main Boulevard and will ultimately arrive at Gateway Forest Lawn Funeral Home.

