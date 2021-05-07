Police: Lake City man steals car, tries to trade it back to same dealership days later

Employees say upon checking the vehicle’s VIN number, they discovered the vehicle was stolen from the dealership’s lot just a few days prior.

A Lake City man tried to trade in a vehicle this week, but instead of a new car, he ended up with multiple charges.

On Monday, the Lake City Police Department was dispatched to 4325 W US Hwy 90, Lake City Chrysler Dodge Jeep, to a report of a stolen vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to employees who advised that an individual came to the dealership and was attempting to trade his current vehicle for a new one.

However, employees say upon checking the vehicle’s VIN number, they discovered the vehicle was stolen from the dealership’s lot just a few days prior.

Police say after being advised of his rights by officers, the customer, identified as Timothy Wolfe, admitted to stealing the vehicle from the dealership lot.

Additionally, a review of the dealership’s closed-circuit camera system showed the crime occurring, police say.

Wolfe was arrested and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center without further incident.