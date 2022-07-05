Lake City home struck by gunfire on July 4, residents thought is was fireworks

The twenty-six bullet holes found on a Northeast Cherry Lane home July 4th were definitely not fireworks.

LAKE CITY, Florida — On July 4th at 10:00 p.m. Lake City Police Department responded to gunfire on Northeast Cherry Lane, police said.

Two victims in the home said they initially thought the sounds were fireworks, until bullets started coming inside, LCPD said.

Twenty-six bullet holes were located in the residence once police investigated. Officers were also able to locate where the gunfire apparently came from, according to LCPD.

Shell casings were located and processed as well as bullet fragments, which were located in numerous locations inside the residence, police said.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 and speak with one of our investigators.

This is all the information available as of now.