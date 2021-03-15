Lake City police officer arrested following altercation

Jason Herrera faces charges of simple battery and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Lake City police officer is facing battery charges following an altercation Saturday night.

Officer Jason Herrera is accused of participating in a fight at about 9:30 p.m. at a Sunstop gas station at 1101 N. Marion St, according to the Lake City Police Department.

During the altercation, Herrera put his hands on the victim, police said. Police arrested him and charged him with simple battery.

The LCPD did not say if Herrera was on duty at the time of the fight.

“As police officers, we are held to a higher standard,” said Lake City Police Chief Dr. Argatha Gilmore. “For this reason, we also conduct administrative investigations after any incident of this nature involving one of our officers.”