Lake City fire chief dies from COVID-19

Chief Randy Burnham died on Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Fire Department has announced the death of Chief Randy Burnham who died Sunday from COVID-19.

"It is with my deepest sympathy and probably the hardest thing that I have ever posted. Today Chief Randy Burnham lost his fight with COVID," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The department continued to say "We are saddened but thankful for all of your prayers. Please continue to lift the family and our department in your prayers."

Recently, the fire department had been sharing updates and asking for prayers on Facebook for two unnamed members of the department who were battling the virus.