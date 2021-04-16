Lake City councilman drawing criticism for treatment of police officer during traffic stop

Lake City councilman Jake Hill was pulled over for an improperly displayed license plate, but there were other violations officers discovered.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City councilman is under fire after a video surfaced of a traffic stop in January 2021.

According to the Lake City Police Department, Councilman Jake Hill was pulled over for improperly displaying his license plate, but his exchange with officers is drawing the most attention.

At a city council meeting months ago, councilman Hill said the interaction was an example of police mistreatment in the community.

On Monday at a city council workshop discussing police department policy, the video was displayed publicly for the first time.

First Coast News obtained the bodycam video from the Lake City Police Department this week.

“This is not to put the councilmember on [the spot]. I’m so embarrassed because that officer didn’t know it was Councilman Hill,” police chief Argatha Gilmore said.

Councilman Hill was not present at the meeting during which the nearly nine-minute video is played.

The officer asks Hill if he has any identification. He says he doesn't.

“Is it suspended?" The officer asks.

"No, I don’t have a driver’s license. I’m just driving because I’m gonna be driving," Councilman Hill said.

"You know that's a misdemeanor, right?" the officer responds.

"Give me a ticket then," Hill says.

After getting Hill's information, the officer learns he has a valid driver's license.

“Write me up or let me go. Or take me to jail, one of the two!" Hill said he was in a hurry.

"Why are you being like this?" the officer replies.

"Why have y’all been arresting people all **** weekend that’s why I’m being like this!” Hill said.

A YouTube video showing the interaction has gained over 13,000 views since it was posted. Many people commented saying Councilman Hill should resign.

Multiple requests for comment via email, phone call and text were not returned to First Coast News.

The Lake City Police Department sent First Coast News the statement below.

“Councilman Jake Hill referenced his traffic stop at a previous council meeting as an example of police mistreatment. It was included with several other videos, showing other instances alleging police misconduct, so that the council could see these incidents firsthand and make their own judgment."

The police department says they are not aware of any investigation into the councilman’s actions. A spokesperson says they would not be the ones to conduct that kind of investigation.