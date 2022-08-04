Laced & Lethal: Event educating teens about dangers of overdose happening Sunday

The event is May 15, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sweet Pete's Sky Lounge in Downtown Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teen overdose deaths are increasing at a rapid rate.

The American Medical Association says teen overdose deaths have increased by 94% in 2020, and another 20% in 2021.

That's why Drug Free Duval and Duval Youth CoLab are hosting a free event this Sunday at Sweet Petes for rising 9th through 12th graders to learn solutions to stopping this issue.

After watching a short film, teens will be able to ask questions and get information about overdoses and the drugs that cause them.

The event is free, but space is limited. Parents, you can sign your teen up using the QR code below.

The event is May 15, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sweet Pete's Sky Lounge in Downtown Jacksonville.