Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict sparks rally in Jacksonville

Members of the Northside Coalition marched and rallied Saturday outside of the federal courthouse in Jacksonville. They say the not guilty verdict wasn't fair.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "No justice, no peace." That was the message dozens of protesters declared at a rally on Saturday outside of the federal courthouse in Jacksonville.

This was in response to the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse killed two people and injured another during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year.

Local activists gathered to demand that federal civil rights charges be filed against Rittenhouse.

“This is another example of racial injustice. We can all see the criminal justice system in America is broken and in serious need of repair," Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville said.

The rally was organized by the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville Inc., and the Jacksonville Community Action Committee.

“The federal government and the Dept. of Justice must act to protect the lives of peaceful protestors from armed vigilantes," Michael Sampson of the Jacksonville Community Action Committee said.

Protests have also been held in several other U.S. cities nationwide over the verdict, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

“This gives a green light to all who believe that our differences can be solved through violence. His victims were protesting, not threatening his life," Christina Kittle of Florida Rising said.