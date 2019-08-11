There are all kinds of Jeeps on the road, from the sleekly painted to the mud-spattered and banged up, and they’re all welcome at an event where drivers can push the limits of their vehicles all while benefitting a good cause.

At The Florida International Race and Motor Speedway in Keystone Heights, you’ll see Jeeps with all kinds of accessories and modifications for the Krawl’n For The Fallen fundraiser event.

The fundraiser benefits families of fallen law enforcement officers.

Liz Hayes is part of a Jeep group, JPPL of Central Florida, that helps others remove their jeeps when they get stuck.

“It’s fun, it’s fun to drive over things,” Hayes said.

She says the groups of jeep drivers are like family, a family that is diverse.

“There’s a lot of people in the Jeep community who are in law enforcement or firefighters,” Hayes said.

A survivor of a police officer killed in 2003 teamed up with Off-Road United foundation, a non-profit that benefits first responders.

Through that partnership, Krawl’n for the Fallen was created.

The event raises money for Concerns of Police Survivors, also known as COPS, which helps families of fallen law enforcement officers.

Sara Slone says the group helps 50,000 survivors around the country and has a chapter in Northeast Florida.

“They are all run by survivors, they’re there for you, you can call at midnight and will pick up, they’ll help you get to counseling services," Sloan said. "It’s all about grief, and how to overcome that and live your life to the fullest, but help you through that tragic path,"

Whether it’s helping families overcome a loss or helping a Jeeper get over obstacles, Hayes says she is there when needed.

“We always help everybody out, it’s just a good friendly community, it’s a big family, that’s how I look at it,” Hayes said.

Krawl'n for the Fallen will be held at the FIRM, located at the Keystone Heights Airport.

Camping starts at 4 p.m. on Friday and ends on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Pre-registration for vehicles is $60, but you can pay $80 at the gate for rides on Saturday and Sunday. $40 rides are available for Sunday only.

Camping costs $20 per night.

All proceeds of the fundraiser go to COPS and Offroad United.