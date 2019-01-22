JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many people living in Murray Hill woke up to Ku Klux Klan fliers in their driveways Monday morning.

On the NextDoor app, many people reported seeing a truck throwing out peppermints in driveways Sunday evening.

“At first, I thought it was trash, but I realized it was a plastic bag with peppermints and a racist flier inside,” resident Jose Luzcano said. “Whoever did this is a coward, they know it’s wrong.”

The fliers were reportedly found on Ingleside Drive, Royal Avenue, Talbot Street, Kerle Street, Edgewood Avenue, French Street and Sappho Street.

The materials included disturbing remarks about Martin Luther King Jr. and the Jewish Community as well.

“There’s no room for their propaganda here in Jacksonville," Luzcano said. "There’s no room for hate and we will continue to share our message of love.”

The fliers are allegedly from “The White Loyalists,” a clan group based out of North Carolina. First Coast News reached out to the group via phone call but did not hear back.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident to determine if any crimes have been committed or if any laws were broken.