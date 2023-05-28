Kingsland woman shoots teen girl in back after argument over 4-wheeler

Investigators determined that Kellie Cochran was upset with the victim who was riding a 4-wheeler in the area.

KINGSLAND, Ga. — On Friday, May 26, around 10:52 p.m., Kingsland police officers responded to a call about a 15-year-old girl who had been shot.

The Kingsland Police Department responded to the area of W King Avenue and Timber Trail Road. The 15-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

Investigators determined that Kellie Cochran was upset with the victim who was riding a 4-wheeler in the area. Cocran confronted the victim before she shot at her multiple times, hitting the victim in the back, police said.

Cochran faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence and discharging a gun near a public highway, according to law enforcement.

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated in the city of Kingsland. I am extremely proud of the effort put forward by all involved," Chief of Police Rick Evans said.