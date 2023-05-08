Kingsland woman asking for community's help to celebrate her mom's 80th birthday

Latosha Hubbard wants to give her mom 80 cards on her 80th birthday. Hubbard's mom has stage-four kidney failure and dementia.

KINGSLAND, Ga. — Latosha Hubbard has a big family.

She's one of six siblings and has too many nieces and nephews to count.

"I can't even put a number on it, so I'm not even going to try," Hubbard said with a smile.

Even with a big family, Hubbard needs help to celebrate her mother, Bessie's 80th birthday.

On Saturday, Hubbard wants to gift 80 cards to her mom, Bessie, on her 80th birthday.

She's asking anyone who want to help to send a card to help celebrate the special moment, while they still can.

Bessie has stage-four kidney failure and dementia.

Latosha said her mom's memory is fading, but she's still sharp in the moment.

Especially when she opens gifts, such as the cards.

"In that particular moment we'll be satisfied in knowing that we created a moment for her to at least experience the joys of having her family around," Latosha Hubbard said.

"Being appreciated, being loved on, and who cares what happens after that because she may not remember," Hubbard said.

Bessie Hubbard's birthday party is Saturday, August 12. If you would like to send an 80th birthday card to Hubbard, send it to the following address: