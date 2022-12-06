Kings Chair Barber Club asking for help after fire damages St. Augustine location

It opened in 2015 and is widely considered one of the most popular barber shops in Saint Augustine.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Kings Chair Barber Club in St. Augustine is asking for help after a fire caused detrimental damage to the building.

Located at 278 West King Street, the barber shop is an institution of sorts, a place with an old-school vibe but modern luxuries that appeals to locals and tourists alike.

It opened in 2015 and is widely considered one of the most popular barber shops in Saint Augustine.

All of that went up in flames this week.

"Due to a recent fire all of their tools and products have been destroyed and six familes have lost stability, but we are still here at the heartbeat of our community," said the business on a GoFundMe page.

"While we work to rebuild, we are asking for donation to help our barbers be able to recoup some of their tools of the trade."

Kings Chair Barber Club says it hopes to provide updates on its website after repairs have been made.