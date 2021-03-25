King Soopers shooting suspect appears in court, prosecutors say additional charges likely

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa faces 10 charges for first-degree murder and is being held at the Boulder County Jail.

BOULDER, Colo. — The suspect in the mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers faced a judge for the first time Thursday morning during a short hearing that was watched by nearly 400 people via WebEx.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, will continue to be held without bond at the Boulder County Jail on 10 counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors said Thursday they intend to file additional charges against him in the coming weeks.

Alissa is being represented by Colorado State Public Defender Daniel King, who was also the attorney for the Aurora theater shooter and Planned Parenthood shooter.

He waived the right to a preliminary hearing within 35 days and will appear before a judge again in 60-90 days for a status hearing. The date for that has not yet been set.

Alissa sat quietly in court and only spoke to affirm that he understood statements by the judge. He wore a jail smock and face mask.

Prosecutors said police are still working to process the crime scene at the King Soopers, and the defense team said they need to get a status on Alissa's mental health.

The Boulder Police Department said this will likely be the first court hearing in what will be a long legal process against Alissa.

Ten people were killed during Monday’s shooting. Among the victims were three King Soopers employees, a Boulder Police officer, a local businesswoman, and an actress who had appeared in multiple local productions.

Officers were dispatched to the store on a report of an active shooter at around 2:40 p.m., and Alissa was taken into custody at 3:28 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says the SWAT team that responded to the shooting saw Alissa walking backward toward them to be taken into custody. He had removed tactical gear and clothing and was wearing only shorts. He had a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

Among the other items Alissa had removed was a rifle that was possibly an AR-15 and a semi-automatic handgun, the affidavit says. Investigators said he bought a Ruger AR-556 pistol on March 16, six days before the shooting.

The affidavit says there is no indication of drug or alcohol use, and that Alissa did not answer questions from law enforcement, but he did ask to speak to his mother.

No motive has been determined for the shooting, according to Boulder’s police chief. NBC reports that several law enforcement officials said Alissa appears to have a history of mental health problems, which may have been a significant factor in the shooting. Those same officials said, according to NBC, that "there is not, at this point, evidence that the shooting was an act of terrorism or a hate crime."

Alissa's only previous charge was for third-degree assault that a 2018 affidavit says occurred in 2017.