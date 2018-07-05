The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office confiscated an inoperable Airsoft gun Monday brought to an elementary school by a kindergarten student, according to the Putnam County School District.

The incident occurred Monday morning at Browning Pearce Elementary School, when the gun was found in a kindergartener’s backpack. A teacher had received a tip from a student that a classmate had an Airsoft gun in a backpack, causing school officials to act swiftly to take possession of the gun, a news release said.

There were no plastic pellets with the gun.

The student was cooperative and no classmates or other students were threatened.

The incident is currently under investigation. The gun has been turned over to law enforcement.

The school’s principal is working to notify all the classmates’ parents of the incident.

