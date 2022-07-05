'It teaches you not to give up': Pro golfer takes time to teach kids

Conan Sanders spent his Saturday teaching a golf clinic to kids from Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today was a special day at the golf course for a few lucky kids. Members of the Moore-Myers Children's Fund were able to get a hands-on golf lesson from a golf professional Saturday at Brentwood Golf Course.

Conan Sanders is an an Army veteran who is also an instructor with the Nike Leadership Camps as well as an instructor with Tiger Woods Golf Clinics. He traveled the world playing golf and has devoted his life to teaching the sport to kids in many urban communities.

On Saturday Sanders said his message to the kids at the local clinic was that golf can teach them many life lessons.

"It teaches you discipline, it teaches you determination, it teaches you patience, it teaches you not to give up, it teaches you lots of things," Sanders said. "It gives you all the things of life, because in order to be good in golf, you have to be good at other aspects also."

Sanders said getting kids started can be slow to start, but the process is worth it.

"I got introduced to golf by being a caddie and picking up balls, that's how I developed my swing. So now seeing kids trying to learn how to play I see their hesitancy on swinging the golf club, but once you get them involved in it it's easy to teach and easy to teach core values."